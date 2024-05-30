Statewide nonprofit launches ambitious campaign to increase Latino and youth voter turnout

Through November, Make the Road Action Nevada (MRA-NV) will target young voters and people of color in Washoe and Clark counties. The Las Vegas-Based nonprofit promotes justice for Latino immigrants.

In addition, MRA-NV plans to reach more than 40,000 rural voters in Carson City, Churchill, Elko, Humboldt, Lyon and Nye counties.

To do so, members will be knocking on doors, making phone calls and developing social media strategies.

Latino communities are a critical voting bloc in the upcoming primary elections, especially during the early voting period, executive director Blanca Macias said.

“In these primaries, we have the power to elect leaders who share our values, fight for our communities and work tirelessly towards a fairer society,” Macias said.

MRA-NV supports candidates who prioritize justice for working Latino families, Macias said. The main issues they focus on are immigration, health coverage and housing.

A year ago, Make the Road Nevada opened its first office in Reno and has since begun its outreach in this part of the state.

Rural voters share similar concerns, said Omar Nemoga, lead organizer for northern Nevada.

“We were knocking on doors in Winnemucca, Elko, where at the end of the day we realized that it's the same needs, despite your political decision, your sexual choice or whatever,” Nemoga said in Spanish.

In April, MRA-NV received a grant from the San Francisco-based Latino Community Foundation to help mobilize Latino voters.

