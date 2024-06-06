Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at reproductive freedom roundtable in Sparks

Emhoff joined a local pediatric surgeon and reproductive health care advocates at a campaign office for President Joe Biden.

Invited participants told him college students are determining where to work after graduation based on access to care and that limiting doctors’ ability to care for patients has large ramifications.

Denise Lopez, the Nevada campaign director for Reproductive Freedom for All, spoke side by side with her significant other. Lopez is an expectant parent herself and said access to all forms of care, from prenatal to birth control, is important to her.

“I am not happy that we have to keep having this conversation about reproductive freedom, contraception,” Lopez said. “It is 2024.”

Emhoff echoed that former President Donald Trump ran on overturning Roe v. Wade, and encouraged people to get out and vote.

“This is an issue for all of us,” Emhoff said. “So I encourage all men to step up and speak out about what this is. This is an issue about families.”

The event took place as the U.S. Senate failed to secure enough votes to pass the Right to Contraception Act.