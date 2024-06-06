© 2024 KUNR
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at reproductive freedom roundtable in Sparks

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published June 6, 2024 at 10:58 AM PDT
Emhoff and Benitez-Thompson are both looking at someone speaking who is out of the frame. Behind them is a collage of campaign signs for President Joe Biden and Senator Joe Biden.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (right) and Nevada Attorney General chief of staff Teresa Benitez-Thompson at a roundtable on the importance of access to reproductive health care at a campaign office for President Joe Biden in Sparks, Nevada on June 5, 2024.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, participated in a roundtable on reproductive freedom in Sparks on Wednesday.

Emhoff joined a local pediatric surgeon and reproductive health care advocates at a campaign office for President Joe Biden.

Invited participants told him college students are determining where to work after graduation based on access to care and that limiting doctors’ ability to care for patients has large ramifications.

Denise Lopez, the Nevada campaign director for Reproductive Freedom for All, spoke side by side with her significant other. Lopez is an expectant parent herself and said access to all forms of care, from prenatal to birth control, is important to her.

“I am not happy that we have to keep having this conversation about reproductive freedom, contraception,” Lopez said. “It is 2024.”

Emhoff echoed that former President Donald Trump ran on overturning Roe v. Wade, and encouraged people to get out and vote.

“This is an issue for all of us,” Emhoff said. “So I encourage all men to step up and speak out about what this is. This is an issue about families.”

The event took place as the U.S. Senate failed to secure enough votes to pass the Right to Contraception Act.
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
