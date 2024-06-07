What to know ahead of Nevada's primary election on Tuesday

Aguilar observed the voting process and chatted with poll workers at the Downtown Reno Library.

“This is my favorite thing about elections is coming out to the polling sites, talking to the election workers, learning why they became poll workers, some of the challenges they have, what we could do better from the state as an operational perspective,” Aguilar said.

While there, his message was to get out and vote.

“There are so many ways that you can participate,” Aguilar said. “Remember, we have some of the most critical races here in Washoe County. When you look at the power of the Washoe County Commission when it comes to elections, it’s pretty significant.”

Voting center assistant manager Heather Tyreman said it was nice to see Aguilar in person.

“For him to take the time to go out and meet the people that are on the ground, working with the voters as they come through was very gratifying,” Tyreman said.

Counties may start tabulating ballots this primary as early as 8 a.m. on Tuesday. In previous elections, counties could only count votes once the polls officially closed. The change was initiated by the Nevada Secretary of State's office.

Washoe County Interim Registrar of Voters Cari-Ann Burgess said this will increase election transparency.

“I think what Secretary of State Aguilar has come out with is very wise and prudent, especially in the climate of our elections,” Burgess said. “Instead of getting results to the press and everybody else hours after election night and after the last polls close, he’ll be able to do it in a lot faster manner now.”

To vote on election day, voters must be in line by 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 11. Friday is the last day of early voting.