© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2024 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2024 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2024 elections

What to know ahead of Nevada's primary election on Tuesday

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:42 AM PDT
Aguilar smiles while looking at Brant who is also smiling. Tyreman has her back to the camera. There is a ballot drop of box, stairs and plants behind them.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar (center) spoke to primary election voting center manager Ann Brant (right) and assistant manager Heather Tyreman at the Downtown Reno Library on June 6, 2024.

Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar visited a polling site in Washoe County on Thursday during early voting for the primary election.

Aguilar observed the voting process and chatted with poll workers at the Downtown Reno Library.

“This is my favorite thing about elections is coming out to the polling sites, talking to the election workers, learning why they became poll workers, some of the challenges they have, what we could do better from the state as an operational perspective,” Aguilar said.

While there, his message was to get out and vote.

“There are so many ways that you can participate,” Aguilar said. “Remember, we have some of the most critical races here in Washoe County. When you look at the power of the Washoe County Commission when it comes to elections, it’s pretty significant.”

Voting center assistant manager Heather Tyreman said it was nice to see Aguilar in person.

“For him to take the time to go out and meet the people that are on the ground, working with the voters as they come through was very gratifying,” Tyreman said.

Counties may start tabulating ballots this primary as early as 8 a.m. on Tuesday. In previous elections, counties could only count votes once the polls officially closed. The change was initiated by the Nevada Secretary of State's office.

Washoe County Interim Registrar of Voters Cari-Ann Burgess said this will increase election transparency.

“I think what Secretary of State Aguilar has come out with is very wise and prudent, especially in the climate of our elections,” Burgess said. “Instead of getting results to the press and everybody else hours after election night and after the last polls close, he’ll be able to do it in a lot faster manner now.”

To vote on election day, voters must be in line by 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 11. Friday is the last day of early voting.
Local Stories
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck