Trump makes late endorsement in Nevada Senate primary
Here & Now’s Tiziana Dearing speaks with KUNR political reporter Lucia Starbuck about former President Donald Trump’s post-rally endorsement Sunday night of Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown, the leading candidate in Tuesday’s primary in Nevada.
This segment aired on June 10, 2024.
