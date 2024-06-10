© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2024 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2024 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2024 elections

Trump makes late endorsement in Nevada Senate primary

KUNR Public Radio | By Tiziana Dearing, Lucia Starbuck
Published June 10, 2024 at 11:15 AM PDT
A man standing outside while looking toward the camera and smiling. There is an pop-up event tent behind him.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Sam Brown at the Basque Fry in Gardnerville, Nev., on Aug. 13, 2022.

Here & Now’s Tiziana Dearing speaks with KUNR political reporter Lucia Starbuck about former President Donald Trump’s post-rally endorsement Sunday night of Republican Senate candidate Sam Brown, the leading candidate in Tuesday’s primary in Nevada.

This segment aired on June 10, 2024.

Local Stories
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
