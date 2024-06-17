Community advocates oppose NV Energy’s proposed basic charge increase

Outside the Washoe County Commission chambers, multiple organizations joined dozens of NV Energy customers in opposing the company’s proposed rate increase in northern Nevada.

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada is considering NV Energy's plan to nearly triple the basic service charge for single-family residential customers. It is an increase from $16.50 to $44.50 per month.

The company said they’ll reduce other areas of customers' bills, making them more predictable and stable, but the proposed changes would burden the most vulnerable Nevadans, particularly families on fixed or lower incomes, Assemblymember Selena La Rue Hatch said.

“The only thing this will stabilize is profits for NV Energy,” she said. “I am urging the public commission to reject this proposal. It makes no logical sense. It hurts my constituents. And the last thing we need to do right now is make our community suffer more when they are already struggling with the fastest warming city in the nation and with some of the highest energy costs already,” La Rue Hatch said.

The Public Utilities Commission is holding three public meetings throughout the month.

If approved, the new rates will go into effect on October 1.