Tahoe’s scenic East Shore Trail to extend with $24 million investment

The funds will enable the extension of the multi-use trail along State Route 28 by 1.75 miles, including new pathways, safety signage, and pedestrian access points.

New, additional parking will provide safe access to beaches and trails.

The grant will allow the expansion of the trail to Thunderbird Cove, and eventually all the way to Spooner Summit, said Amy Berry, CEO of Tahoe Fund.

“This is a huge accomplishment for Lake Tahoe. There's more than 14 partners working on this,” Berry said. “This money will go towards designing and constructing the trail which now goes from Incline to Sand Harbor. The first three miles have been overwhelmingly successful, so we just want to extend that, give people more opportunity to get out on the east shore, but not in an unsafe way.”

The East Shore Trail is an example of the power of public-private partnerships, Berry said.

The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE program.

