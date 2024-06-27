© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tahoe’s scenic East Shore Trail to extend with $24 million investment

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published June 27, 2024 at 12:02 PM PDT
Michael Okimoto
/
Tahoe Fund
Tahoe East Shore Trail

On Tuesday, Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced $24 million in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to extend the popular Tahoe East Shore Trail.

The funds will enable the extension of the multi-use trail along State Route 28 by 1.75 miles, including new pathways, safety signage, and pedestrian access points.

New, additional parking will provide safe access to beaches and trails.

The grant will allow the expansion of the trail to Thunderbird Cove, and eventually all the way to Spooner Summit, said Amy Berry, CEO of Tahoe Fund.

“This is a huge accomplishment for Lake Tahoe. There's more than 14 partners working on this,” Berry said. “This money will go towards designing and constructing the trail which now goes from Incline to Sand Harbor. The first three miles have been overwhelmingly successful, so we just want to extend that, give people more opportunity to get out on the east shore, but not in an unsafe way.”

The East Shore Trail is an example of the power of public-private partnerships, Berry said.

The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE program.
Tags
Local Stories Lake Tahoe
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She is interested in stories about underserved communities, immigration, arts and culture, entertainment, education and health.
See stories by Maria Palma