Statewide organization launches fundraiser for sidewalk vendors

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published July 18, 2024 at 11:29 AM PDT
A statewide nonprofit that advocates for Latino immigrants launched a sidewalk vendor fundraiser campaign on Tuesday.

Lea en español

Sidewalk vendors in Nevada struggling with the cost of vending licenses may soon find relief. Make the Road Nevada launched a fundraising effort to help vendors obtain licenses.

This fundraiser will ensure that sidewalk vendors have the resources and guidance they need to succeed in their small businesses, said Omar Nemoga, lead organizer for northern Nevada.

In Las Vegas and Reno, the licensing process can cost up to $2,000, Nemoga said. An amount of money that is often unaffordable for many vendors, he said

Vendors who need financial assistance can fill out an application with Make the Road, and the organization will evaluate their situation.

Financial assistance is based on factors such as whether the vendor operates one or more food carts, Nemoga said.

“Several factors, such as if it is the first cart or if you have several carts. The area where you are going to be. So those elements are the ones that are taken into consideration to allocate the funds. So the idea is to subsidize, not as a totality, but as an aid,” he said in Spanish.

While the assistance won't cover all the costs, it will provide critical support to begin the licensing process, he said.

The campaign also provides personalized support through one-on-one meetings and workshops with vendors in Spanish to help them navigate the application process.

Donations can be made online at actblue.com/donate/erosfund. ActBlue is a fundraising platform established for serving left-leaning and Democratic nonprofits.
Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She is interested in stories about underserved communities, immigration, arts and culture, entertainment, education and health.
