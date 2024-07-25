Back-to-school events and vaccine clinics in Washoe County

As a new school year approaches, local organizations in Washoe County are making sure students are prepared.

A back-to-school family health resource fair will be held July 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sparks. Free school supplies, eye exams and back to school vaccines will be offered.

Community Health Alliance and Washoe County School District are also teaming up to offer vaccines for students. These include Tdap, HPV, Hepatitis A, and others.

"We want to make sure that parents before they come, that they are able to bring an ID card, that there is a parent or legal guardian that must be present during the time of the vaccination in these clinics, which are for children five years and older. If you have your insurance card, you can bring that as well," said Yolanda Rangel, Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator for CHA Nevada.

The next vaccine clinic is July 30 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. at North Valleys High School. Walk-ins are welcomed, but appointments are preferred. To check the full calendar, visit chanevada.org

On Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Washoe County School District will hold its annual Back to School Expo at Reno Town Mall.

It’s an opportunity to learn more about the school district's offerings, meet staff and find out about bus routes and learn about nutritional programs. The district will also be distributing free backpacks full of supplies.