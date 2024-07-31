© 2024 KUNR
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2024 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2024 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2024 elections

JD Vance rallies in Reno, “If you are in this country illegally, start packing your bags.”

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published July 31, 2024 at 9:14 AM PDT
JD and Usha embrace hands as they walk on stage. Behind them is an excited crowd.
1 of 5  — JD Vance Reno Rally 1.jpg
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance and wife Usha Vance at a campaign rally at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on July 30, 2024.
Nick Stewart / KUNR Public Radio
A “Make America Great Again” hat with a small American flag sticking out from it.
2 of 5  — JD Vance Reno Rally 2.jpg
A few thousand people rallied in support of Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance in Reno, Nevada on July 30, 2024.
Nick Stewart / KUNR Public Radio
A crowd of people seated. Behind them is a giant LED screen that reads, “Nevada is Trump country.”
3 of 5  — JD Vance Reno Rally 3.jpg
A few thousand people rallied in support of Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance in Reno, Nevada on July 30, 2024.
Nick Stewart / KUNR Public Radio
The back of a man’s shirt reads, “I’m voting for the felon. 47.”
4 of 5  — Jd Vance Reno Rally 4.jpg
A few thousand people rallied in support of Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance in Reno, Nevada on July 30, 2024.
Nick Stewart / KUNR Public Radio
Brown speaks at a podium as JD Vance steps off to the side. Behind them are multiple American flags and a few excited attendees.
5 of 5  — JD Vance and Sam Brown.jpg
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance and Republican senate candidate Sam Brown at a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada on July 30, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

A few thousand people rallied in Reno on Tuesday in support of JD Vance, former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick.

The Ohio senator spoke for nearly half an hour at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, his first stop in Reno since becoming the vice presidential nominee. He barely mentioned issues unique to Nevada.

Instead, he railed against Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, saying she was truly running the country under President Joe Biden’s administration and blaming her for issues like high gas prices.

“If your hope is dwindling as quickly as your bank account, I’ve got good news,” Vance said. “In November, help is on the way.”

Vance also shared a message about what loyalty means. For him, it’s taking a bullet for the country, referring to Trump surviving an assassination attempt, serving in the Marine Corps, and closing the border.

“If you are in this country illegally, start packing your bags right now because Donald Trump is coming back,” Vance said.

He also briefly shared the stage with Republican senate candidate Sam Brown, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen. Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald and national committee member Jim Degraffenreid, Washoe County commissioner Mike Clark, and a number of state lawmakers were also present. Before Reno, Vance rallied in Henderson too.

Many attendees have made up their minds — they’re fired up about voting for Trump in November. Some mentioned they would have been open to seeing different choices for his running mate, like former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard or Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, but said they would’ve stood behind Trump’s decision no matter what.

Dozens of rallygoers lined up early morning, hours before the doors opened, including Sacramento resident Norma Perez who traveled to Reno the night before the rally. She was excited when Trump chose Vance.

“He’s not a straight politician. He grew up like most of us, with a lot of difficulties, a lot of struggles, but he went ahead and look at where he is right now,” Perez said. “I don't like when you have these people that have parents have been in politics, grandparents have been in politics, and they don’t know how to earn a living.”

Voters also commented on Vance’s young age, 39, and his difficult childhood resonated with them, something he mentioned at the Reno rally. In his memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” Vance wrote about his family history of poverty, substance abuse, and violence.

KUNR’s Nick Stewart contributed to this story.
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
