Nevada experiencing some of the most rapid increases in nighttime temperatures

Nevada has had the most nights over 64 degrees Fahrenheit in the country over the last 10 years, fueled by human-caused climate change, according to a new study by the nonprofit Climate Central. Andrew Pershing, vice president for science, said hot nights can lead to negative health impacts and interfere with sleep.

“We all think we can just kind of power through, but sleep is super important to your health,” Pershing said. “Especially if it happens night after night after night, it can be very draining. It can add on to other health stresses that you might be under, some of which are going to come from heat during the day.”

Lack of sleep can impact mental and physical health, impair cognitive function, and affect school or work performance. Children, older adults, and people who are pregnant or don’t have access to AC are more at risk.

Pershing recommends governments examine the potential of planting more trees, among other solutions.

“Nevada is just really on the front lines of a lot of the impacts that we’re seeing because your summer warming rates are so high, but you’re an area that has a lot of potential for solar, a lot of potential for wind,” Pershing said. “Nevada has a real role to play in the country in helping figure out how to deal with this problem.”

Pershing said a big question is how hotter nights will affect agriculture, forestry and wildlife.