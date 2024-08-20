Experimental plane crashes at Minden-Tahoe Airport, killing one

Update. Aug. 21, 12:32 p.m.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified the pilot involved in the aircraft crash as Randal G. Abraham, 68, from Redwood City, CA. Abraham was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passenger in the aircraft was identified as Brandt Wood, 52, from Gardnerville, NV. Wood was transported to Renown by East Fork Fire where he was treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

Original story, Aug. 20, 1:26 p.m.

One person is dead after a small plane crashed at the Minden-Tahoe Airport on Aug. 20, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 8:19 a.m. and forced the airport’s closure.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash, which happened in the middle of the runway.

The plane involved in the crash is an experimental, amateur-built Lockwood AirCam , NTSB said.

Two people were on board, with the second person severely injured.

This is a developing story.

