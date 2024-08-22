© 2024 KUNR
Keeping Families Together immigration program opens application process

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published August 22, 2024 at 1:28 PM PDT
Earlier this summer, the Biden Administration announced that some spouses of U.S. citizens could get legal status.
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
A new program to help some undocumented immigrants adjust their status is now accepting applications. Earlier this summer, the Biden Administration announced that some spouses of U.S. citizens could get legal status.

Lea en español

Under the policy, spouses without legal status can apply for what's called "parole in place." This offers permission to stay in the U.S. and apply for a green card.

The Department of Homeland Security estimates that half a million noncitizen spouses are eligible for the program.

Stepchildren of U.S. citizens can also apply as long as they are under 21 years old, unmarried and have been in the country since at least June 17, 2024.

To qualify, applicants must show that their deportation would cause extreme hardship to their U.S. citizen spouse — including the financial, emotional, and other effects of separation.They must also have lived in the U.S. for at least 10 consecutive years and have been married to a citizen as of June 17, the day before the program was announced.

Applicants cannot have a disqualifying criminal history and must not be considered a threat to public safety, national security or border security. They must also be in the U.S. without admission or parole. Applicants must submit biometrics and undergo background checks.

There is also a $580 application fee.

For more information, visit https://www.uscis.gov/keepingfamiliestogether
