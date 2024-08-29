Reno nonprofit introduces fully functional educational kitchen

A northern Nevada nonprofit working to change the way communities eat, now has a fully functioning teaching kitchen to work with.

Urban Roots teaches children and adults the importance of healthy eating through garden-based learning.

Their kitchen project began in 2019, said Jenny Angius, executive director of development and operations. To get to this point, they had to overcome the pandemic and labor shortages.

“We had a little kitchen cart that we used outside. So we had a hot plate and a blender. And now we have an oven, a microwave and fridges with freezers. So it really can expand how much we’re cooking, how much we’re preserving when we harvest things from the garden,” Angius said.

The kitchen has spaces for workshops, cooking classes, community and private events. It also features a demonstration island and classroom space.

Upcoming programs include cooking classes for kids, a canning workshop for adults, and a Fall camp, Angius said.