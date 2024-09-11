Northern Nevada organizations offer assistance and support to victims of the Davis Fire

United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra launched an emergency assistance fund to help the more than 20,000 people displaced by the Davis Fire. The fund seeks to provide desperately needed resources such as food, shelter, and financial assistance.

United Way is encouraging donations to the fund by going to uwnns.org/eaf . The nonprofit says that all donations will go directly to organizations helping families recover.

United Way isn’t the only one helping those affected by the fire. Numerous local organizations are stepping up to support the evacuees and first responders.

Here are some of the resources these local groups are offering.



Evacuation center

Washoe County designated the Senior Center at 1155 East 9th Street in Reno as an evacuation center. Washoe County Human Services and The Red Cross of Northern Nevada are partnering to provide relief to those seeking shelter.



Pet and animal evacuation

Washoe County has mobile shelters on-site at the Senior Center for small animals and pets.

Large animals can be taken to Fuji Park and Fairgrounds and Silver Saddle Ranch in Carson City.

The University of Nevada, Reno Equine Facility, previously designated to house large animals, is full.

Carson Tahoe Veterinary Hospital is offering emergency boarding for small animals. In an Instagram post , the clinic urges anyone in need of boarding care to call 775-883-8238 and listen for the number for disaster relief boarding.

Washoe County Animal Control is also available to recover pets and animals in the evacuation area. Call 775-322-3647 ext. #1 and provide dispatch with necessary information, such as the address, description of animal, and how many animals there are.



Drop-in showers for evacuees

The City of Reno Parks and Recreation is giving evacuees a chance to clean up with free shower drop-ins at three of its facilities.



Moana Springs Community Aquatics and Fitness Center at 240 W Moana Ln

Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center at 1301 Valley Rd

Northwest Pool at 2925 Apollo Way

Facility hours can be found on reno.gov/parksandrec .



The city asks that displaced residents check in at the front desk, where employees can direct them accordingly.



Drop-in, catch your breath

Our Center is helping individuals and families affected by the Davis Fire. It is opening up its community center for those who need to charge their phones, find access to resources or simply catch their breath. It also offers an art room and library for children.

The center is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is located in MidTown.

Our Center is also organizing community members to help shelter pets and animals affected by the fire. Interested individuals can call 775-624-3720.



Discounted hotel rooms for evacuees

Multiple hotels and resorts are offering discounted rates to those affected by the fire. Confirm availability and prices with businesses prior to booking:



J Resort, Reno: $49 with the resort fee waived

The ROW, Reno — includes Eldorado Resort Casino, Circus Circus Reno, and Silver Legacy Casino: $59 with resort fees waived

Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, Reno: $59, call 775-789-2000 or visit to book

Reno Suites: $70, call 775-370-5250

Nugget Casino Resort, Sparks: $100 with discount code “EVAC24”

Best Western on Nugget Avenue, Sparks: $119, allows pets

The Peppermill Resort Spa Casino is also offering discounted rates and waived resort fees through Thursday, Sept. 12. Tax and tourism fees will still be charged.



North/West Wing Rooms: $55, pet-friendly

Peppermill Tower: $65

Tuscany Tower: $95

Bookings can be made by calling 866-821-9996 and using the code “HEVAC.”

Discounts and food for first responders and evacuees

Multiple local businesses are offering discounts or free food to residents uprooted by the fire as well as to first responders.

Free coffee:



The Roost Reno: Free drinks for firefighters at both its locations through Sept. 14

Hub Roasters: Free coffee to all first responders at its Meadowcreek location at 15425 Wedge Parkway in Reno

Granite Street Cafe: Free coffee to all evacuees and first responders, located in the lobby of the Renaissance Hotel in Reno

DoughBoys Donuts Reno: Coffee and donuts for first responders through Sept. 14

Multiple restaurants have special offers for first responders and evacuees.



Pizzava: Free meal for firefighters and evacuees, email shannon@pizzava.com to schedule

to schedule Mother of Macro Meal Prep: Complimentary burrito for those affected, 1127 Gator Way in Sparks

Famous Dave’s: Free BBQ sandwich to evacuees, server will verify zip code using ID.