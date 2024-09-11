Davis Fire will move significantly Wednesday; officials urge residents to be prepared

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Nevada Humane Society has pet food, leashes, and bowls available for displaced families

Update on Sept. 11 at 11:10 a.m.

If you were displaced by the Davis Fire with your dogs and cats and need supplies, contact the Nevada Humane Society . CEO Jerleen Bryan said the organization is ready to help.

“If you need pet food, if you need leashes and collars, or dog bowls or even a crate, if you need anything as it is related to your dog or cat, please reach out to us,” said Bryan.

And if you have the means, the Humane Society is accepting dog and cat food — if the bags are open, they just need to be in the original packaging — towels, and treats.

The Humane Society’s facility in Reno is currently housing 47 dogs from the Canine Rehabilitation Center and Cat Sanctuary in Washoe Valley, which had to evacuate on Saturday. If you were considering adopting or fostering, now would be the time.

Humane Society staff are also assisting at Fuji Park in Carson City, which is currently accepting livestock animals like horses.

Davis Fire updates will move significantly Wednesday; officials urge residents to be prepared

Update on Sept. 11 at 11:10 a.m.

The Davis Fire is expected to move significantly Wednesday, according to Washoe County officials.

“An event called a ‘PDS’ (Particularly Dangerous Situation) is going to occur [Wednesday], which is a step above a Red Flag Warning. We fully expect that the Davis Fire is going to move and move significantly. Potentially up to seven miles,” said fire chief Charlie Moore of the Truckee Meadows Fire District Tuesday evening.

Officials are urging residents to pay attention to new evacuation guidelines.

“We’re gonna push out information about evacuation zones [Wednesday] morning, and we need you to take those messages very seriously and prepare your action plan for you and your families this evening,” Moore said.

You can view current evacuation zones at www.perimetermap.com .

Residents should also have a go bag with at least three days worth of medications, food and important papers, and prepare to evacuate with their pets.