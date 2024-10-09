Gov. Tim Walz rallies in Reno, housing and abortion access top of mind for attendees

Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz rallied with a couple of thousand supporters who packed into a GSR ballroom in Reno Tuesday evening.

Supporters in line expressed a number of issues important to them in this election. Almost everyone talked about access to reproductive care, in addition to the economy and safeguarding democracy.

Reno resident and millennial Maci Griffith said it was super difficult to become a homeowner. She still struggles to pay for other necessities like groceries.

“Everything is still like paycheck to paycheck, and eating up our savings just to make sure we can afford everything,” Griffith said.

Griffith hopes that Vice President Kamala Harris tackles corporate price gouging right away if elected, which is something Harris has pledged to address .

Lucia Starbuck Maci Griffith, who attended the Gov. Tim Walz rally in Reno on October 8, 2024. Griffith is wearing a black shirt and is smiling. She's standing in a crowd of people.

During his nearly half-an-hour speech, Walz briefly mentioned Nevada, talking about how community members took care of one another during the Davis Fire last month.

He spent most of the time highlighting Kamala Harris and bashing Donald Trump, specifically when it comes to access to reproductive care. The former president has shifted his position on the issue, and Melania Trump recently came out as pro-abortion .

Walz said the government shouldn’t be in your doctor’s office or bedroom

“I know this is a Nevada golden rule…just mind your own damn business,” Walz said.

This was met with roaring approval from the crowd.

The visit marked Walz’s third time visiting Northern Nevada since June. He met with Northern Nevada leaders before President Joe Biden dropped out, and he was scheduled to hold a campaign rally in early September, but he met with firefighters responding to the Davis fire instead . Harris was last here in April of 2023. She spoke about protecting abortion access alongside Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve at the University of Nevada, Reno.