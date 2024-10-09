© 2024 KUNR
Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2024 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2024 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2024 elections

Gov. Tim Walz rallies in Reno, housing and abortion access top of mind for attendees

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published October 9, 2024 at 10:43 AM PDT
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic candidate for vice president, speaks at a rally at the Grand Sierra Resort on October 8, 2024.
Ember Braun/KUNR
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic candidate for vice president, speaks at a rally at the Grand Sierra Resort on October 8, 2024.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz rallied with a couple of thousand supporters who packed into a GSR ballroom in Reno Tuesday evening.

Supporters in line expressed a number of issues important to them in this election. Almost everyone talked about access to reproductive care, in addition to the economy and safeguarding democracy.

Reno resident and millennial Maci Griffith said it was super difficult to become a homeowner. She still struggles to pay for other necessities like groceries.

“Everything is still like paycheck to paycheck, and eating up our savings just to make sure we can afford everything,” Griffith said.

Griffith hopes that Vice President Kamala Harris tackles corporate price gouging right away if elected, which is something Harris has pledged to address.

Maci Griffith, who attended the Gov. Tim Walz rally in Reno on October 8, 2024.
Lucia Starbuck
Maci Griffith, who attended the Gov. Tim Walz rally in Reno on October 8, 2024. Griffith is wearing a black shirt and is smiling. She's standing in a crowd of people.

During his nearly half-an-hour speech, Walz briefly mentioned Nevada, talking about how community members took care of one another during the Davis Fire last month.

He spent most of the time highlighting Kamala Harris and bashing Donald Trump, specifically when it comes to access to reproductive care. The former president has shifted his position on the issue, and Melania Trump recently came out as pro-abortion.

Walz said the government shouldn’t be in your doctor’s office or bedroom

“I know this is a Nevada golden rule…just mind your own damn business,” Walz said.

This was met with roaring approval from the crowd.

The visit marked Walz’s third time visiting Northern Nevada since June. He met with Northern Nevada leaders before President Joe Biden dropped out, and he was scheduled to hold a campaign rally in early September, but he met with firefighters responding to the Davis fire instead. Harris was last here in April of 2023. She spoke about protecting abortion access alongside Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Before Walz took the stage, Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe chairman Steven Wadsworth and actor Ed Helms, known for his roles as Stu in “The Hangover” and Andy Bernard in “The Office,” pledged their support as well.
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
