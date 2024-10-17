Nevada Secretary of State launches election text message campaign

The Nevada Secretary of State’s Office is launching a text message campaign to increase access to information about the upcoming General Election.

Voters across Nevada will start receiving text messages with instructions and reminders on how to vote in the November General Election.

Text messages will come from the number 25486 and be available in English and Spanish, Secretary Francisco Aguilar said.

“It's to establish clear and accurate information to voters. We want the ability to communicate directly to voters so they can understand what is taking place during the election process, but also have the opportunity to clarify any issues that may come up between now and election day,” Aguilar said.

This number is being monitored and also used for rapid response communications.

“If there is an issue or concern that a voter has, we can measure the number of responses we're getting. If there's an issue that continues to come up, we can start to address it immediately,” he said.

The information from that number is reliable, Aguilar said.

“We're using a five digit number, which will be the number every time we send a text message from the Secretary of State's office,” he said.

To receive the most up-to-date election information from election officials, check your voter registration on VOTE.NV.gov and update your contact information.