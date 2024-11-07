Congressman Amodei beats nonpartisan candidate Greg Kidd, outlines goals for next term

Amodei has represented Northern Nevada in the House since 2011. One of his biggest goals this term is to pass the Northern Nevada lands bill , which includes an industrial center in Lyon County and exempts the Ruby Mountains from oil and gas drilling.

He said he’s also looking forward to addressing immigration. Here’s how he responded to Donald Trump’s pledge of mass deportations .

“Am I about getting bad people out of the country that never should have been in the first place? Absolutely,” Amodei said. “But the better question is, how are you going to identify them, how are you going to process that, and then the million-dollar question is, how long you think that’ll take?”

On the issue of access to reproductive care, Amodei reiterated his pledge not to vote yes on any legislation that increases or decreases abortion rights .

Amodei ran against nonpartisan candidate Greg Kidd. On election night at his watch party at the GSR, Kidd congratulated Amodei and promised to be back in 2026 . A Democrat did not run in this race.