Illustration with text that says, “KUNR 2024 Elections.” There is an implied surface with a pencil, a roll of stickers and a ballot box placed on top of it. A Nevada-shaped sticker is on the front of the ballot box.
KUNR 2024 Election Coverage
Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2024 elections

Congressman Amodei beats nonpartisan candidate Greg Kidd, outlines goals for next term

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published November 7, 2024 at 2:23 PM PST
Incumbent Republican Congressman Mark Amodei (left) and nonpartisan candidate Greg Kidd at a debate moderated by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck in Carson City, Nevada, on Oct. 16, 2024.
Katherine Fulwider
/
KUNR Public Radio
Incumbent Republican Congressman Mark Amodei (left) and nonpartisan candidate Greg Kidd at a debate moderated by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck in Carson City, Nevada, on Oct. 16, 2024.

Republican Congressman Mark Amodei retained his 2nd Congressional District seat by nearly 57 percent. That’s according to early results from the Nevada Secretary of State. AP called the race on election night.

Amodei has represented Northern Nevada in the House since 2011. One of his biggest goals this term is to pass the Northern Nevada lands bill, which includes an industrial center in Lyon County and exempts the Ruby Mountains from oil and gas drilling.

He said he’s also looking forward to addressing immigration. Here’s how he responded to Donald Trump’s pledge of mass deportations.

“Am I about getting bad people out of the country that never should have been in the first place? Absolutely,” Amodei said. “But the better question is, how are you going to identify them, how are you going to process that, and then the million-dollar question is, how long you think that’ll take?”

On the issue of access to reproductive care, Amodei reiterated his pledge not to vote yes on any legislation that increases or decreases abortion rights.

Amodei ran against nonpartisan candidate Greg Kidd. On election night at his watch party at the GSR, Kidd congratulated Amodei and promised to be back in 2026. A Democrat did not run in this race.

Republicans have won control of the U.S. Senate, but it’s too close to call which party will win the majority in the House of Representatives.
Mark Amodei Congressional District 2 Immigration abortion Northern Nevada
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
