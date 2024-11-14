New report shows majority of Latinos voted for Harris, disputing early election polls

A new UnidosUS report reveals that 62% of Hispanic voters supported Vice President Kamala Harris over president-elect Donald Trump, who received 37% support.

This finding challenges previous polls indicating strong Latino, particularly Latino males, supporting Trump. The report also says 43% of male Hispanic voters supported Trump, versus 54% reported by Edison Research last week.

The poll was conducted by BSP Research and the African American Research Collaborative, along with several other advocacy groups.

The groups argue their exit poll — which surveyed 3,750 Latino voters — is more accurate than others because it was more representative of different subgroups.

During a virtual call on Tuesday, BSP Research co-founder Gary Segura said the discrepancy in the polling has to do with the interviewing and sampling techniques that are used to identify Latino voters.

“I think you wanna be asking the other pollsters of how many interviews they conducted in Spanish, what their sampling frame was and where, how clustered their sample was within each individual state,” Segura said.

The UnidosUS report highlights economic concerns as the primary driver for Hispanic voter preferences, emphasizing that inflation and job stability remain top priorities.

Frankie Miranda, president and CEO of the Hispanic Federation, added that this poll is more accurate because it has a larger sample size and it was conducted in multiple languages.

“We purposely came together to have a sizable sample to make sure that we have accurate data. The danger of data from other polls is that the sample was not right? It was too small,” Miranda said.

Other polls are making it appear that Latinos are to blame, he said.

“It was making all of these different generalizations, hijacking our narrative and trying to make these results very deficient results as interpreting as a mandate from Latinos trying to say that we were moving away from the issues that we care about,” Miranda said.

The report also found that Latino voters were not instrumental in the Trump victory. If no Latino had cast a ballot, the outcome would be unchanged, it said.