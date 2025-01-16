What to know from Nevada Gov. Lombardo's State of the State address

Permanent teacher pay raises, state investments in housing, and measures to strengthen criminal penalties for theft and drug violations.

That and much more was part of Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address, in which he outlined an ambitious raft of proposals on everything from health insurance administration to schools. He did so with a positive but cautious look to the future.

"The state of our state is steadily approving," Lombardo said Wednesday night. "We are certainly heading in the right direction and the outlook is positive. But for it to remain sustainable, we must, we must sharpen our discipline and focus … prices are higher because of inflation and the cost of living continues to weigh on our families … housing costs are stretching budgets thin. Health care costs remain a heavy burden and access to healthcare is too limited to too many.”

Both KNPR and KUNR, based in Reno, had reporters covering the speech. They join us to discuss the Democrats' reaction and more.

Guests: Paul Boger, reporter, KNPR; Lucia Starbuck, politics reporter, KUNR

