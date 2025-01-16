© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to know from Nevada Gov. Lombardo's State of the State address

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck,
Paul Boger
Published January 16, 2025 at 1:09 PM PST
A close-up of Joe Lombardo standing at a podium with a wide grin and semi-shut eyes. He’s wearing a black suit with a red tie. A few people are sitting behind him.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo at his first State of the State address at the Nevada State Legislative Building’s Nevada Assembly Chambers in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

KUNR's Lucia Starbuck and KNPR's Paul Boger appeared on KNPR's State of Nevada on Jan. 16 to discuss Gov. Joe Lombardo's State of the State address, which they covered Wednesday night.

Permanent teacher pay raises, state investments in housing, and measures to strengthen criminal penalties for theft and drug violations.

That and much more was part of Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address, in which he outlined an ambitious raft of proposals on everything from health insurance administration to schools. He did so with a positive but cautious look to the future.

"The state of our state is steadily approving," Lombardo said Wednesday night. "We are certainly heading in the right direction and the outlook is positive. But for it to remain sustainable, we must, we must sharpen our discipline and focus … prices are higher because of inflation and the cost of living continues to weigh on our families … housing costs are stretching budgets thin. Health care costs remain a heavy burden and access to healthcare is too limited to too many.”

Both KNPR and KUNR, based in Reno, had reporters covering the speech. They join us to discuss the Democrats' reaction and more.

GuestsPaul Boger, reporter, KNPR; Lucia Starbuck, politics reporter, KUNR
Tags
Local Stories Joe LombardoNevada State Legislature
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
Paul Boger
Paul Boger is a former reporter at KUNR Public Radio.
See stories by Paul Boger