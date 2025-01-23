Over $3 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to protect Lake Tahoe Basin

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced $3.1 million in funding from the Bipartisan IIInfrastructure Law for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.

The agency has been awarded a total of $17 million over five years to protect Lake Tahoe. This is the fourth year of funding for the ongoing restoration projects.

The funding is critical to restoring Lake Tahoe's ecosystems, said Roy Ulibarri, a senior fishery biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“The Lake Tahoe Basin faces significant threats from the introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species, with all the visitors that Tahoe gets, including the boat traffic that it receives throughout the season,” he said.

The Taylor Tallac Restoration Project is one of many projects being developed with the funds. It focuses on removing invasive plants like the Eurasian water milfoil.

“This plant degrades habitats and water quality. Another project is the Máyala Wáta Restoration Project, which is led by the Washoe tribe. This project is restoring an important cultural site within their ancestral lands. It's helping to reduce wildfire risk, improve species diversity, and it enhances resilience to climate change and ultimately improves habitat for the Lahontan cutthroat trout,” Ulibarri said.

The funding will also be used for the Lake Tahoe Watercraft Inspection Program, which helps prevent invasive species from entering the lake through regular boat inspections.

