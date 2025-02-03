Nevada Republican state senators outline bills to stop child sex trafficking, defend Trump tariffs

Republican state senators discussed their legislative goals as the minority party shortly before lawmakers were sworn in on Monday morning. They also defended President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canada , which were postponed for one month.

The Republicans stood firm in their support of Trump’s tariffs. Senator Ira Hansen said, yes, prices will likely increase, but it will also lead to more production in the US, particularly for lumber. Right now, the United States purchases a third of its softwood lumber from Canada .

“Yeah, you may see increases in prices, but the overall benefit to the United States is going to be huge,” Hansen said. “For an average blue-collar worker in the United States things are going to get much, much better in this country, and you'll see wages go up.”

The National Association of Home Builders recently voiced concerns that tariffs on lumber and other building materials will increase the cost of construction and, therefore, home prices.

The seven senators also outlined their personal bills, which include preventing cases of driving under the influence and child sex trafficking by requiring a curriculum about grooming, increasing punishments if a survivor is extremely young, and providing education for law enforcement.

They also mentioned moving up mail ballot voting deadlines, which didn’t get a chance last session under the Democratic-controlled legislature.