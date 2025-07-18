New Emerald Bay shuttle aims to ease traffic and protect Lake Tahoe
This summer, visiting Emerald Bay at Lake Tahoe will come with a new transportation option as part of an effort to protect people and the environment.
Parking along Highway 89 near Emerald Bay has become a problem. That’s why Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Fund teamed up to launch a new shuttle service, designed to keep cars off the highway and reduce traffic.
The shuttle picks up passengers at several spots, including Camp Richardson and Sugar Pine Point.
A round trip costs $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 13.
Concrete barriers and extra patrols from the California Highway Patrol will also help keep drivers from parking along the road.
Organizers said the shuttle is a safer, easier way to enjoy one of Tahoe’s most scenic spots.
The new Emerald Bay shuttle service will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 15th.