New Emerald Bay shuttle aims to ease traffic and protect Lake Tahoe

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published July 18, 2025 at 11:09 AM PDT
The Lake Tahoe watershed is recognized nationally and globally as a natural resource of special significance and is designated an "Outstanding National Resource" under the Clean Water Act.

This summer, visiting Emerald Bay at Lake Tahoe will come with a new transportation option as part of an effort to protect people and the environment.

Parking along Highway 89 near Emerald Bay has become a problem. That’s why Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Fund teamed up to launch a new shuttle service, designed to keep cars off the highway and reduce traffic.

The shuttle picks up passengers at several spots, including Camp Richardson and Sugar Pine Point.

A round trip costs $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 13.

Concrete barriers and extra patrols from the California Highway Patrol will also help keep drivers from parking along the road.

Organizers said the shuttle is a safer, easier way to enjoy one of Tahoe’s most scenic spots.

The new Emerald Bay shuttle service will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 15th.
