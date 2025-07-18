New Emerald Bay shuttle aims to ease traffic and protect Lake Tahoe

Parking along Highway 89 near Emerald Bay has become a problem. That’s why Keep Tahoe Blue and the Tahoe Fund teamed up to launch a new shuttle service, designed to keep cars off the highway and reduce traffic.

The shuttle picks up passengers at several spots, including Camp Richardson and Sugar Pine Point.

A round trip costs $10 for adults, $5 for kids under 13.

Concrete barriers and extra patrols from the California Highway Patrol will also help keep drivers from parking along the road.

Organizers said the shuttle is a safer, easier way to enjoy one of Tahoe’s most scenic spots.

The new Emerald Bay shuttle service will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 15th.