Mammograms on the road

Tamala Green walked into the Mammovan, parked outside of the Washoe County School District office on a Wednesday morning, eager to get her mammogram for the year.

Green said preventive care for breast cancer is important.

“Just because I’ve known people. I think all of us know somebody that has breast cancer. So the basic, easiest thing you can do is get your mammograms every year,” Green said.

The Nevada Health Center operates the Mammovan.

For two and a half decades, they’ve seen thousands of women annually. They travel all around the state including rural areas like Gerlach and Austin.

They were parked outside of South Lyon Medical Center at Yerington on July 24. And the Mammovan was by Sierra Nevada Family Health Center at Carson City the next day.

Carrie Tallman, the marketing communications manager for Nevada Health Centers, said they encourage women to call and make an appointment even if they don’t have insurance.

“Normally, if someone has no money to pay for a mammogram, we’ve been very fortunate over the years to be able to tap into donations that have been made so we’re able to usually cover the cost for a woman,” Tallman said.

Tallman said the appointment does not even take half an hour.