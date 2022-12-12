© 2022 KUNR
Nevada + California

Winter storm dumps several feet of snow on Sierra Nevada

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published December 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM PST
Snow is falling, creating out-of-focus white dots across the entire photo. There’s a large truck covered with snow driving near a brown building. The road is covered in snow. The trees and the mountain in the background are barely visible due to snow.
Courtesy of Palisades Tahoe
/
Blake Kessler Media
Trucking snow out of the parking lot at Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley, Calif., on Dec. 11, 2022.

A winter storm dropped several feet of snow in higher elevations over the weekend on the Sierra Nevada and is now traveling east.

The snowstorm caused mountain highway closures and avalanche warnings. Winds exceeded 100 miles per hour and sent ski lift chairs in Lake Tahoe rocking.

National Weather Service meteorologist Scott McGuire in Reno said these conditions can be extreme.

“It’s definitely pretty, pretty crazy and intense winds, and snow everywhere, and it’s very dangerous. I mean, people can get disoriented very quickly; the snow piles up rapidly, and then you add in the cold temperatures on top of it,” McGuire said.

The former Olympic site, Palisades Tahoe, saw the sixth-largest snowfall total in a 24-hour period on record.

Snow is an economic driver in the region. A number of ski resorts already opened early this season, but it’s too soon to tell how the rest of winter might go.

Tags
Sierra Nevada snowfall winter sports skiing tahoe basin
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
