Nevada Latino Caucus to introduce bills empowering and uplifting Latino families

Aware of the fear and tensions the communities are facing in light of President Donald Trump’s mass deportations the caucus will introduce The Family Unity Support Act.

The bill aims to provide safeguards to U.S. born children if their undocumented parents or guardians are deported. The bill would provide legal, social, and educational resources.

Assembly member Cecelia Gonzalez said that she’s been contacted by members that share a home with at least one member, often a parent, who does not have legal status or a mixed status household, and are scared of being separated from their family.

“We have seen a decrease in students going to school. Some students have been asked to do distance education,” Gonzalez said. “Some students' families are scared to even come to school in fear that they could potentially be picked up at school.”

The caucus is still working on the final details of the bill.

“ We're trying to figure out what is the best and most appropriate place to put the logistics of who's going to have oversight,” Gonzalez said. “We want to ensure that these children have the resources that they need to continue [and] be successful in school.”

A child’s long-term health and development can be negatively impacted when exposed to deportation, according to the American Immigration Council. And can lead to negative educational outcomes.

The Latino Caucus, along with the ACLU Nevada, are also preparing a bill resolution condemning the immigration raids in places such as churches and schools.

