Applications for loan repayment program for Nevada health care workers close soon

Applications close on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. for loan repayments for health care providers working in underserved areas in Nevada.

Over 700 people have already applied to the Nevada Health Equity and Loan Assistance (HEAL) Program, which will award $15,000 to $120,000 dollars in equal installments over five years.

Nearly two dozen professions are eligible, such as social workers, dentists, and EMTs. They will not have to pay the state back.

Underserved communities include low-income, tribal and rural, and areas that have been subjected to historic redlining.

The funding is prioritized for reproductive and mental health care providers, people who serve patients insured with Medicaid and with disabilities, and bilingual providers.

Treasurer Zach Conine said this will increase the number of providers that practice in the state.

“We have providers who are trying to make it work in Elko, Fallon and West Wendover, but they're constantly being approached with offers to go work in urban centers, where they could potentially make more money. We wanted to make sure we retained those individuals,” Conine said. “We also wanted to kind of change the math for providers who were thinking about where to locate.”

All of Nevada’s 17 counties are facing some type of health care provider shortage .

The treasurer's office estimates the program will support 75 to 100 people. It was created by legislation passed two years ago .