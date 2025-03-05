Watch Sen. Titus and Asm. Roth discuss 2025 legislative issues at KUNR’s Purple Politics Nevada Live

The 83rd Session of the Nevada Legislature kicked off Feb. 3. As the session enters its second month, KUNR hosted a live, in-person event on March 4 featuring Republican Minority Leader Sen. Robin Titus and Democratic Assemblymember Erica Roth to discuss the important issues facing Nevada Lawmakers. Watch a recording of the event below:

This forum was moderated by Lucia Starbuck , KUNR’s political reporter and the host of Purple Politics Nevada , the station’s monthly politics show. The show is currently in its third season, which follows state politics and the 2025 legislative session in Carson City.

This event was held at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City and was co-sponsored by Sierra Nevada Forums and the Nevada Appeal . The event was made possible by a generous grant provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to expand the coverage of state government across the United States.

KUNR is the NPR member station serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra. Our Spring Fund Drive is happening now, and live events are one of the ways KUNR brings you closer to our community. Make a gift to the station today to support future local events at KUNR.org/make-a-gift .