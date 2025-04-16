© 2025 KUNR
Nevada State Government

Out of time: the nearly 300 bills that missed the April 11 deadline

KUNR Public Radio | By Manuel Holguin JR
Published April 16, 2025 at 4:24 PM PDT
Nevada State Legislature Building in Carson City
Manuel Holguin JR
/
KUNR Public Radio
The Nevada Legislature building in Carson City. Nearly 300 bills failed to advance by the first major deadline of the 2025 session, ending their chances of becoming law this year.

Nearly 300 proposed laws in the state legislature failed to move forward by the first major deadline this session with most never receiving a public hearing.

These bills covered a wide range of issues—some addressing workplace protections, others pushing for criminal justice reforms or consumer rights. They didn’t fail because of a vote, but simply because they missed the deadline to get a committee hearing.

Among the proposals left behind: one that would have updated and streamlined Nevada’s insurance laws, potentially improving regulation and consumer protections across a range of health coverage plans; another aimed at expanding access to mental health services in schools; and a measure to allow parole for some older incarcerated people.

We’ve built an interactive chart so you can explore all 278 bills that missed the deadline and are now considered dead.

KUNR's coverage of Nevada State Government is made possible by a generous grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting that aims to boost awareness and engagement with coverage of Nevada State Government.

Any Nevada-based media outlet is permitted to republish any stories that appear on this page no cost. We only ask that credit be given to KUNR Public Radio and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting in your publication or on your broadcast. For questions or more details, please reach out to KUNR General Manager Brian Duggan at bduggan@kunr.org.
Nevada State Government Nevada State LegislatureNevada healthCriminal Justice Reform
Manuel Holguin JR
Manny is KUNR State Government Reporter, leading coverage of Nevada’s government, producing in-depth reports, a monthly politics show, and organizing public policy forums across the state.
