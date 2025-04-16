Out of time: the nearly 300 bills that missed the April 11 deadline

Nearly 300 proposed laws in the state legislature failed to move forward by the first major deadline this session with most never receiving a public hearing.

These bills covered a wide range of issues—some addressing workplace protections, others pushing for criminal justice reforms or consumer rights. They didn’t fail because of a vote, but simply because they missed the deadline to get a committee hearing.

Among the proposals left behind: one that would have updated and streamlined Nevada’s insurance laws, potentially improving regulation and consumer protections across a range of health coverage plans; another aimed at expanding access to mental health services in schools; and a measure to allow parole for some older incarcerated people.

We’ve built an interactive chart so you can explore all 278 bills that missed the deadline and are now considered dead.

