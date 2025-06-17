© 2025 KUNR
Nevada governor vetoes bill banning price fixing of food, housing and medicine

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published June 17, 2025 at 1:33 PM PDT
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

Nevada’s governor vetoed the attorney general’s bill to ban price fixing of essential goods.

AB 44 would have specifically criminalized businesses from manipulatively increasing the cost of housing, medicine, and food, among other things, outside of regular supply and demand.

But it faced steep opposition during the legislative session from chambers of commerce and business owners concerned about being penalized for simply raising their prices.

Governor Joe Lombardo’s veto message echoed those concerns, calling the legislation government overreach, arbitrary, and equating it to rent control.

“For instance, as it relates to housing, AB 44 would effectively impose rent control by restricting property owners' ability to adjust rents in response to rising costs and market conditions,” Lombardo said.

In a June 9 press conference, Attorney General Aaron Ford said Nevadans are struggling to afford the basics, and this was a tool to go after bad actors.

“It’s particularly troubling that some large companies and corporations have actually been caught secretly colluding to drive up prices for their own profit,” Ford said.

For example, he said his office has seen corporations use algorithms to artificially increase rent.

The two men could likely face off for governor in 2026.
Nevada State Government
