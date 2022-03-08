KUNR Today: Candidate filing underway in Nevada, Gold exploration in Humboldt Co. gets state permit

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak files for reelection in Nevada

By The Associated Press

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has formally filed his candidacy for reelection. The Democrat said Monday he's proud of the progress the state has made the last three years but he knows "there is more work left to do." Sisolak was joined by his wife, Kathy, and two daughters during his formal filing in Las Vegas on Monday. It marked the first day of a two-week candidate filing period that closes March 18 in the western swing state of Nevada.

Republicans vying for his seat include former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore and Reno attorney Joey Gilbert.

Gold exploration project in Humboldt Co. gets state approval

By Gustavo Sagrero

The National Gold Mining Corporation has been given the go-ahead from the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection for its 200-acre gold exploration project in Humboldt County.

The state permit makes sure the company has the money to restore the land after the mining is done. The Nevada-based mining company still has federal and local regulations and permits to navigate. Opponents could still appeal the state permit by next week at the State Environmental Commission in Carson City.

State audit: Nevada inmates overpay for medical, store items

By The Associated Press

A state audit faulted Nevada's prison system for overcharging inmates for supplies and medical co-pays, racking up overtime costs in the director's office during the pandemic, and lax oversight in assigning state-owned vehicles to staff.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the routine audit by the governor's finance office recommended changes by September that it said could save more than $14 million a year in overcharges to prisoners. In a written response, the Nevada Department of Corrections said it will write rules on pricing prisoner supplies, set reasonable co-pays and review its overtime costs.

Jan. 6 court cases include charges against more than 40 people from Mountain West

By Madelyn Beck, Mountain West News Bureau

Court cases for the hundreds of January 6th capitol rioters are ongoing, and more than 40 of those charged are from our region. Twelve of the charged rioters came from Colorado. Eight from Arizona. Seven from Utah. And six from Idaho. That’s according to a U.S. Department of Justice database. But as sentences are doled out, from months to years, how will that affect the extremist movements that brought these people to the capitol?

Travis McAdam is with the nonprofit Montana Human Rights Network. He says the response depends on how deep into an extremist network or conspiracy theory they’ve gone.

“You have people who have really only taken a few sips of that extremist Kool-aid, and the insurrection and the arrests and the trials hopefully can pull some of those people back a little bit, can open some eyes,” he said.

McAdam says those who have gone deeper into extremism may either view the rioters as heroes, or part of a larger conspiracy.

McAdam says the Oath Keepers militia saw significant negative effects from the capitol riot fallout. He says far-right groups have also likely used the pandemic and emerging political issues to recruit even more members. The DOJ database shows 3 people from Nevada that have been charged over their activities on January 6th.

Washoe County School District receives $77 million in federal relief

By Gustavo Sagrero

The Washoe County School District will receive $77 million from the American Rescue Plan. For the next three years the school district says it will use those the money for programs, like in-person summer school, tutoring programs, and counselors. Fifty schools in Washoe county will provide summer school programs, with transportation, breakfast, and lunch all covered by the school district during these sessions.

South Lake Tahoe Council names itself as the board of directors for new parking authority

By Gustavo Sagrero

The South Lake Tahoe city council has voted to create a new parking authority, naming itself as the board of directors. City Manager Joe Irvin says it’ll give the city the power to build parking lots and potentially re-introduce parking meters. The parking authority will also have the power to claim a piece of land through eminent domain.

Las Vegas police officer now accused of three casino heists

By The Associated Press

A Las Vegas police officer who was arrested Feb. 27 for attempting to rob a casino on The Strip has been charged in federal court in connection with two other casino robberies. The federal criminal complaint filed Friday accuses 33-year-old Caleb Rogers of arming himself in three heists dating back to November with the same service revolver that belonged to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. He has been a Las Vegas police officer since 2015.

Rogers faces federal charges of interference with commerce and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Thursday in Las Vegas.