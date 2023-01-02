Actor Jeremy Renner treated for serious injuries after snow plow accident on Mt. Rose Highway
Actor Jeremy Renner, 51, is being treated for serious injuries after a snow plowing accident that took place on Mt. Rose Highway in Reno on Sunday morning.
The actor who plays Hawkeye in The Avengers superhero movies was transported via care flight to a local hospital, according to a statement by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which said it responded to a traumatic injury. He owns a home in Washoe County. The office said Renner was the only one involved, and their Major Accident Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances.
The snowstorm has caused major road closures and power outages for roughly 35,000 people in Western Nevada.