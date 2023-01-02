© 2023 KUNR
News

Actor Jeremy Renner treated for serious injuries after snow plow accident on Mt. Rose Highway

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published January 2, 2023 at 11:43 AM PST
Jeremy Renner, actor.

Actor Jeremy Renner, 51, is being treated for serious injuries after a snow plowing accident that took place on Mt. Rose Highway in Reno on Sunday morning.

The actor who plays Hawkeye in The Avengers superhero movies was transported via care flight to a local hospital, according to a statement by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which said it responded to a traumatic injury. He owns a home in Washoe County. The office said Renner was the only one involved, and their Major Accident Investigation Team is looking into the circumstances.

The snowstorm has caused major road closures and power outages for roughly 35,000 people in Western Nevada.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning journalist covering politics, focusing on democracy and solutions for KUNR Public Radio. Her goal is to provide helpful and informative coverage for everyday Nevadans.
