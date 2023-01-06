Washoe County, City of Reno issue emergency declaration in preparation for upcoming storms

Another round of storms is expected to hit Western Nevada beginning Sunday. A second storm is expected on Monday. The storms are expected to bring heavy rain and snow to the region.

In anticipation of possible flooding and power outages, Reno and Washoe County have issued an emergency declaration .

The decision was made due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from storms that arrived over the New Year’s holiday weekend. New snow and more rain increase the likelihood of localized flooding.

Officials advise residents to prepare for possible power outages and to have at least three days’ worth of food and water handy.

Below are sandbag locations for Washoe, Storey, Lyon, and Douglas counties, including the South Lake Tahoe area.

Storey County

Storey County residents can get sandbags at the following locations.

Fire Station 74 in Lockwood

Fire Station 72 in the Virginia City Highland

The Mark Twain Community Center in Mark Twain

at the end of Toll Road opposite the Icehouse in Virginia City

If needed, an evacuation center for Lockwood area residents has been set up at the senior center.

Lyon County

Lyon County is encouraging residents to clear any leaves or debris on their properties to ensure water can flow freely.

Lyon County also has the following sandbag locations open:

Mound House Fire Station - 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House

Silver City Community Center - 385 High St., Silver City

Fire Station 39 - 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton

Dayton Valley Road, just southwest of Sutro Rd

Fire Station 35 - 231 Corral Dr., Dayton

Stagecoach Community Center - 8105 US-50, Stagecoach9

Silver Springs JPO Office - 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs

Mason Town Hall building - 55 Bridge Street, Mason

Dressler Park Community Arena, 2715 Hwy 208, Wellington

Douglas County

Douglas County sandbag locations (bring a shovel):

Sheridan Fire Station, 980 Sheridan Ln., Gardnerville

Genoa Fire Station, 2298 Main St., Genoa

Johnson Lane Fire Station, 1450 Stephanie Ln., Minden

Fish Springs Fire Station, 2249 Fish Springs Rd., Gardnerville

Ruhenstroth Fire Station, 2008 Pinto Cir., Gardnerville

Support Services Center (East Fork Fire), 940 Mitch Dr., (across from Station 7), Gardnerville

Highland Way, at the large water tank, Holbrook Highlands Area, Gardnerville

More information on storm preparedness in Douglas County can be found here .

In the South Lake Tahoe area, sandbags are available at the following locations:

Fire Station 3. 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Behind the Station. Shovels and bags provided; shovels are limited, so you are encouraged to bring your own.

Search & Rescue Building. 1834 Santa Fe Rd. Please bring your own shovel.

Washoe County

Below are sandbag locations for Washoe County:

