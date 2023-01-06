Washoe County, City of Reno issue emergency declaration in preparation for upcoming storms
Another round of storms is expected to hit Western Nevada beginning Sunday. A second storm is expected on Monday. The storms are expected to bring heavy rain and snow to the region.
In anticipation of possible flooding and power outages, Reno and Washoe County have issued an emergency declaration.
The decision was made due to the base of snow and water already settled in the region from storms that arrived over the New Year’s holiday weekend. New snow and more rain increase the likelihood of localized flooding.
Officials advise residents to prepare for possible power outages and to have at least three days’ worth of food and water handy.
Below are sandbag locations for Washoe, Storey, Lyon, and Douglas counties, including the South Lake Tahoe area.
Storey County
Storey County residents can get sandbags at the following locations.
- Fire Station 74 in Lockwood
- Fire Station 72 in the Virginia City Highland
- The Mark Twain Community Center in Mark Twain
- at the end of Toll Road opposite the Icehouse in Virginia City
If needed, an evacuation center for Lockwood area residents has been set up at the senior center.
Lyon County
Lyon County is encouraging residents to clear any leaves or debris on their properties to ensure water can flow freely.
Lyon County also has the following sandbag locations open:
- Mound House Fire Station - 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House
- Silver City Community Center - 385 High St., Silver City
- Fire Station 39 - 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton
- Dayton Valley Road, just southwest of Sutro Rd
- Fire Station 35 - 231 Corral Dr., Dayton
- Stagecoach Community Center - 8105 US-50, Stagecoach9
- Silver Springs JPO Office - 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs
- Mason Town Hall building - 55 Bridge Street, Mason
- Dressler Park Community Arena, 2715 Hwy 208, Wellington
Douglas County
Douglas County sandbag locations (bring a shovel):
- Sheridan Fire Station, 980 Sheridan Ln., Gardnerville
- Genoa Fire Station, 2298 Main St., Genoa
- Johnson Lane Fire Station, 1450 Stephanie Ln., Minden
- Fish Springs Fire Station, 2249 Fish Springs Rd., Gardnerville
- Ruhenstroth Fire Station, 2008 Pinto Cir., Gardnerville
- Support Services Center (East Fork Fire), 940 Mitch Dr., (across from Station 7), Gardnerville
- Highland Way, at the large water tank, Holbrook Highlands Area, Gardnerville
More information on storm preparedness in Douglas County can be found here.
In the South Lake Tahoe area, sandbags are available at the following locations:
- Fire Station 3. 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. Behind the Station. Shovels and bags provided; shovels are limited, so you are encouraged to bring your own.
- Search & Rescue Building. 1834 Santa Fe Rd. Please bring your own shovel.
Washoe County
Below are sandbag locations for Washoe County:
- Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way intersection, Lemmon Valley
- Lemmon Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 130 Nectar St, Reno, NV 89506
- Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 N Red Rock Rd, Reno, NV 89508
- Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7490 Hillview Drive Reno, NV 89506
- Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Ln, Reno, NV 89502
- Highland Ranch Parkway, one mile west of Pyramid Hwy, Sparks
- Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane, Belli Ranch
- Toll Road and Geiger Grade intersection, Nevada 89521
- Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane intersection, Pleasant Valley 89521
- Pagni Lane and Old Hwy 395 intersection, Pleasant Valley
- Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station 32, 1240 Eastlake Blvd, New Washoe City, NV 89704
- Eastlake Blvd and Gander Lane intersection, New Washoe City, NV 89704
- Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station 30, 3905 US-395 ALT, New Washoe City, NV 89704