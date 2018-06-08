© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Goat Yoga Helps Brent Cowles Be 'Okay Alone'

The Colorado Sound
Published June 8, 2018 at 2:00 AM PDT
Chris Coomey
/
Courtesy of the artist

Brent Cowles is a fixture on the Colorado music scene. He's been drawing local attention since his days in the Americana band You Me & Apollo. Since leaving the group he founded while still in his teens, Cowles has been grinding out a solo career and will release his first full-length album, How To Be Okay Alone, on June 15th. The Colorado Sound invited Cowles to blow off some steam and relax with some goat yoga and give us a sneak preview of his upcoming release.

Copyright 2026 The Colorado Sound
NPR News