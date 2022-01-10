We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Mexican American writer Henry Barajas brings history into his work
Published January 10, 2022 at 1:29 PM PST
Graphic novelist Henry Barajas is finding success by incorporating Mesoamerican history — and his own family's past — into his work.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Mia Estrada
Mia Estrada is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow. She will spend the year rotating through different parts of NPR, including the Culture Desk, National Desk and Weekend Edition.