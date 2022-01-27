We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
How Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, influences the Supreme Court
Fresh Air |
By
Dave Davies
Published January 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM PST
New Yorker writer Jane Mayer discusses the conservative beliefs and influence of Ginni Thomas, an activist who's been associated with some groups involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Dave Davies is a guest host for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.