How Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, influences the Supreme Court

Fresh Air | By Dave Davies
Published January 27, 2022 at 10:40 AM PST

New Yorker writer Jane Mayer discusses the conservative beliefs and influence of Ginni Thomas, an activist who's been associated with some groups involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Dave Davies
Dave Davies is a guest host for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross.
