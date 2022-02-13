© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
NPR News

The Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl 2022

By Emma Bowman
Published February 13, 2022 at 7:07 PM PST
The Rams' Cooper Kupp makes a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. The touchdown put Los Angeles back on top over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Gregory Shamus
/
Getty Images
The Rams' Cooper Kupp makes a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. The touchdown put Los Angeles back on top over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Updated February 13, 2022 at 10:27 PM ET

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday. The final score was 23-20.

The victory gives the Rams their second-ever Super Bowl title, and their first as a Los Angeles team. Their last and only win came in 2000, back when the team was known as the St. Louis Rams, against the Tennessee Titans.

It was a fourth-quarter touchdown with less than 2 minutes left that sealed the deal for the Rams. Quarterback Matthew Stafford's short pass to Cooper Kupp finished a 72-yard drive.

"I'm so proud of this group, just proud to be associated with it," said Sean McVay, head coach of the Rams, in a post-game interview.

"I don't feel deserving of this," said Cooper Kupp, who was named the Super Bowl's most valuable player. "Just don't have words, I'm just so thankful."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Emma Bowman
See stories by Emma Bowman