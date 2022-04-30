Naomi Judd, country music matriarch of The Judds, is dead at 76

Naomi Judd, part of the Grammy-award winning country music duo The Judds, is dead at 76.

Judd's daughters, country singer Wynonna and actress Ashley Judd, confirmed the artist's death in a statement on Saturday. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," they wrote in a statement. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

As a member of The Judds with her daughter Wynonna, Naomi Judd recorded and performed as one of the most successful mother-daughter acts in country music before the group stopped performing in the early 1990s. The Judds' hits included 1984's "Mama He's Crazy," which won the group their first Grammy Award, 1985's "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)" and 1990's "Love Can Build a Bridge."

