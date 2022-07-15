We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Biden looks to secure more oil production during his Saudi Arabia trip
Published July 15, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT
President Joe Biden is poised to ask oil-producing Gulf leaders to ramp up oil production when he visits Saudi Arabia. How much more can they produce and how much of a difference will it make?
Arezou Rezvani is a senior editor for NPR's Morning Edition and founding editor of Up First, NPR's daily news podcast.