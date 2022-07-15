© 2022 KUNR
Biden looks to secure more oil production during his Saudi Arabia trip

By Arezou Rezvani
Published July 15, 2022 at 2:03 AM PDT

President Joe Biden is poised to ask oil-producing Gulf leaders to ramp up oil production when he visits Saudi Arabia. How much more can they produce and how much of a difference will it make?

Arezou Rezvani is a senior editor for NPR's Morning Edition and founding editor of Up First, NPR's daily news podcast.
