© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tony Awards 2024: The complete list of winners

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Published June 16, 2024 at 4:03 PM PDT
A view of the stage before the start of the Tony Awards in 2023.
Charles Sykes
/
Invision/AP
A view of the stage before the start of the Tony Awards in 2023.

Updated June 16, 2024 at 19:39 PM ET

The 77th Tony Awards air Sunday night on CBS. Below is the full list of 2024 Tony Award nominees, with winners marked in bold.

Best Sound Design of a Musical


Best Sound Design of a Play

  • WINNER: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
  • Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
  • Tom Gibbons, Grey House
  • Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate


Best Lighting Design of a Play


Best Lighting Design of a Musical

  • WINNER: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
  • Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
  • Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
  • Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen
  • Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants


Best Choreography

  • WINNER: Justin Peck, Illinoise
  • Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
  • Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
  • Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
  • Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants


Best Scenic Design of a Musical


Best Orchestrations


Best Costume Design of a Musical


Best Costume Design of a Play

  • WINNER: Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Dede Ayite, Appropriate
  • Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
  • Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
  • David Zinn, An Enemy of the People


Best Book of a Musical

  • WINNER: Shaina Taub, SuffsKristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen
  • Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
  • Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders
  • Rick Elice, Water for Elephants


Best Musical

  • Hell's Kitchen
  • Illinoise
  • The Outsiders
  • Suffs
  • Water for Elephants


Best Revival of a Musical


Best Direction of a Musical


Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical


Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical


Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical


Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical


Best Play

  • Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Mary Jane
  • Mother Play
  • Prayer for the French Republic
  • Stereophonic


Best Revival of a Play


Best Direction of a Play


Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play


Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

  • Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
  • Jessica Lange, Mother Play
  • Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
  • Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
  • Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable


Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play


Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play


Best Original Score


Best Scenic Design in a Play

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is a production assistant with Weekend Edition.
See stories by Isabella Gomez Sarmiento