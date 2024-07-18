WATCH: Donald J. Trump's 2024 RNC acceptance speech

A subdued and solemn Trump accepted the GOP nomination for president with a promise to unify a divided country.

"As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny," he said. "We rise together, or we fall apart. I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."

It's his first public address since Saturday's rally in Butler, Pa., where a bullet struck his ear, and one attendee was killed and two others injured.

Trump said in the days leading up to this address that he rewrote his grand nominating address to strike a tone of unity after the near-death experience.

Trump's 2020 and 2016 speeches

He's had the end-of-convention slot twice before, in 2016 as then-candidate Trump, and in 2020 as the incumbent President.

Back in 2016, Trump focused on America's struggles with crime, terrorism and immigration, and his plan for addressing those issues. NPR annotated Trump's remarks that night — and when necessary — did a little fact-checking.

In 2020, Trump was speaking from a different vantage point. In his speech that year, he harshly criticized then-candidate Joe Biden, rallied against "cancel culture" and repeatedly invoked a sinister image of a "socialist agenda."

In 2020, the RNC came after the DNC, so Trump was able to directly rebut the vision Biden presented of America's future. NPR annotated Trump's 2020 remarks (as well as Biden's, if you're interested.)



