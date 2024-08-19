Here’s who’s expected to speak on Day 1 of the DNC
The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.
Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention is underway in Chicago. President Biden is slated to headline the night, serving as the opening act to what not too long ago would have been his convention.
With the theme of the day’s programming being “for the people,” Biden is expected to discuss his administration’s economic and policy priorities and how Harris would keep up that work if elected.
Here are some of the other top speakers expected on Monday — though with the last-minute overhaul of the convention, the speakers list for tonight and the rest of the week is still in flux:
- UAW leader Shawn Fain, who endorsed Biden in January and has applauded how Biden joined a picket line outside a General Motors facility in Michigan last September.
- Hillary Clinton, former secretary of state who herself sought to the be first woman president in 2016.
- Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, who had been considered a possible running mate for Harris.
- Democratic lawmakers, including: Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Raphael Warnock of Georgia; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Grace Meng of New York; and Reps. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Jamie Raskin of Maryland.
- Conservative commentator Rich Logis, a former Trump supporter who is now among Republicans supporting the Democratic nominee for president instead.
- First lady Jill Biden
The main programming is expected to run from 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. ET. Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates and what to know for the rest of the week.
