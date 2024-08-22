Here’s who’s speaking on the final night of the DNC
Updated August 22, 2024 at 18:20 PM ET
The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.
The pep rally is coming to an end as Democrats continue to run a truncated race to the election. Vice President Harris is accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president Thursday night in Chicago, the final day of the convention.
So far, speakers, including vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, have sought to persuade undecided voters, while others, including the Obamas, fired up the base.
Here are some of the highlights to watch for Thursday, the fourth and final night (the full program is listed below):
- Interior secretary Deb Haaland
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan
- Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina (Kelly, Whitmer and Cooper were all considered to be possible vice presidential picks for Harris)
- Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a Republican who broke with his party on impeaching former President Donald Trump in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol
- Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida, the first Gen Z member of Congress
- Former Rep. Gabby Giffords of Arizona, Kelly's wife, gun violence survivor and advocate
- Musical performers include The Chicks and P!NK
The main programming at the DNC is expected to run from around 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. CT). Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates.
Here is the full program, as released by the convention committee (all times in the local Central time zone):
5:30 PM
Call to Order
Minyon Moore
Chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee
Gavel In
The Honorable Veronica Escobar
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Invocation
Everett Kelly
National President of the American Federation of Government Employees
Imam Muhammad Abdul-Aleem
Masjidullah Mosque, West Oak Lane, PA
Presentation of Colors
Illinois State Police Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
Luna Maring
6th Grader from Oakland, California
Welcome Remarks
The Honorable Veronica Escobar
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Joint Remarks
Becky Pringle
President of the National Education Association
Randi Weingarten
President of the American Federation of Teachers
Remarks
The Honorable Alex Padilla
United States Senator, California
6:00 PM
Remarks
The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge
Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development
Remarks
The Honorable Ted W. Lieu
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, California
Remarks
The Honorable Tammy Baldwin
United States Senator, Wisconsin
Remarks
The Honorable Katherine Clark
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Whip
Remarks
The Honorable Joe Neguse
U.S. House of Representatives Assistant Democratic Leader
Remarks
The Honorable Leonardo Williams
Mayor of Durham, North Carolina
Remarks
The Honorable Raja Krishnamoorthi
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois
Remarks
The Honorable Bob Casey
United States Senator, Pennsylvania
Remarks
The Honorable Elizabeth Warren
United States Senator, Massachusetts
Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Four: Making America Weaker and Less Secure”
The Honorable Jason Crow
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Colorado
Remarks
The Honorable Elissa Slotkin
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Michigan
Remarks
The Honorable Pat Ryan
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York
Remarks
Reverend Al Sharpton
Civil rights leader
Joint Remarks from representatives of “the Central Park Five”
The Honorable Dr. Yusef Salaam
Member of the New York City Council
Korey Wise
Activist
Raymond Santana
Activist
Kevin Richardson
Activist
7:00 PM
Joint Remarks
Amy Resner
Former prosecutor and friend of Vice President Harris
Karrie Delaney
Director of Federal Affairs at the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network
Lisa Madigan
Former Attorney General of Illinois
Marc H. Morial
President of the National Urban League
Nathan Hornes
Former student at Corinthian Colleges
Tristan Snell
Former New York State Assistant Attorney General
Remarks
The Honorable Maura Healey
Governor of Massachusetts
Remarks
Courtney Baldwin
Youth organizer and human trafficking survivor
Remarks
The Honorable Deb Haaland
Remarks
John Russell
Content creator
Remarks
The Honorable Maxwell Alejandro Frost
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida
Remarks
The Honorable Colin Allred
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas
Joint Remarks on “A New American Chapter”
Anya Cook, Florida
Craig Sicknick, New Jersey
Gail DeVore, Colorado
Juanny Romero, Nevada
Eric, Christian, and Carter Fitts, North Carolina
8:00 PM
National Anthem
The Chicks
Host Introduction
Kerry Washington
Joint Remarks
Meena Harris
Ella Emhoff
Helena Hudlin
Remarks
D.L. Hughley
Remarks
The Honorable Chris Swanson
Sheriff of Genesee County, Michigan
A Conversation on Gun Violence
The Honorable Lucy McBath
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Georgia
Joined by Abbey Clements of Newton, Connecticut, Kim Rubio of Uvalde, Texas, Melody McFadden of Charleston, South Carolina, and Edgar Vilchez of Chicago, Illinois.
Remarks
The Honorable Gabrielle Giffords
Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona
Performance
P!NK
Remarks
The Honorable Mark Kelly
United States Senator, Arizona
Remarks
The Honorable Leon E. Panetta
Former United States Secretary of Defense
Remarks
The Honorable Ruben Gallego
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Arizona
Remarks
The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer
Governor of Michigan
9:00 PM
Remarks
Eva Longoria
American actress and film producer
Remarks
The Honorable Adam Kinzinger
Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois
Remarks
Maya Harris
Remarks
The Honorable Roy Cooper
Governor of North Carolina
Loading...
Copyright 2024 NPR