Republicans choose John Thune as next Senate majority leader

Senate Republicans elected South Dakota Senator John Thune to serve as Senate Majority Leader when the new Congress convenes in January. He'll be the point person shepherding President-elect Donald Trump's agenda through the chamber with a 53-47 GOP majority.

"I am extremely honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to lead the Senate in the 119th Congress, and I am beyond proud of the work we have done to secure our majority and the White House," Thune said in a statement. "This Republican team is united behind President Trump's agenda, and our work starts today."

Thune, currently the number two GOP leader, is popular among GOP conference members and was viewed as the frontrunner leading up to the closed-door election. He replaces current GOP leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has been the top ranking Republican in the Senate since 2007.

Confirming Trump's Cabinet nominees will be the first order of business in January. Thune, who serves on the Senate Finance committee, has signaled that renewing Trump's tax cuts that were enacted in 2017 are the top legislative priority. Congressional Republicans are planning to use a process known as budget reconciliation to approve a package that could renew those tax breaks that are expiring at the end of 2025 and further lower corporate tax rates. Top leaders are also planning to move energy and immigration bills.

While Trump did not have a vote in the election, he loomed large over the contest. Several of his allies weighed in to back Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who was otherwise seen as a less-serious candidate for the job.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and Tucker Carlson, former Fox News anchor, endorsed Scott, and launched a public campaign to urge Republican senators to back him. Some Trump allies also questioned whether Thune's past public criticism of the former president following Jan. 6, 2021, could be an impediment.

But the closed-door, secret-ballot contest revealed that Thune's longtime relationships with colleagues and experience were the critical factor in elevating him.

The South Dakota Republican was elected to the House in 1996 and served three terms. After falling short in his first Senate bid in 2002 he ran again in 2004 and ousted then Democratic Leader Tom Daschle, the first time a top party leader was defeated in more than 50 years. Thune has held other posts in Senate GOP leadership since 2009 and chaired the Senate Commerce committee, a panel with a wide reaching portfolio including transportation, telecommunications, science and consumer protection issues.

McConnell announced in February he was stepping down from his leadership post, marking the end of his run as the longest serving GOP leader.



