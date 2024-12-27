Global stories from 2024 that we loved ... but that you may have missed

Editors are like parents. Our stories are like our children. We love them all! But sometimes stories that we think are just spellbinding don't get quite the attention we think they deserve.

We've looked at our story list for 2024 and identified five stories that a) had amazing time on page but b) didn't get as many pageviews as we'd hoped.

So if you're looking for a good read — and some stirring photographs — look no further!

Photos: When hungry elephants and people clash in a village - The job of the Elephant Response Team is to keep the peace amid a worsening and at times deadly conflict between humans and the world's largest land animal in the town of Livingstone, Zambia.

‎

Photos: 4 women share their haunting stories of survival after fleeing war - It is the world's largest displacement crisis: 13 million people have fled their homes in war-torn Sudan. In neighboring Chad, both refugees and locals cope with this extraordinary upheaval.



Resilient and strong: Voices of women from Kenya's largest 'slum' - International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women. We share stories from women in the the Kibera community, which locals call a "slum," about their setbacks and successes.

An Afghan museum that buried its artifacts after Taliban takeover is reborn online - The Afghanistan Memory Home Museum shares details and belongings from those who've died in conflict. It shut its doors when the Taliban took power, buried much of its collection — but has now reemerged.



Kenya's Samburu boys share a sacred bond. Why one teen broke with the brotherhood - After initiation rites – including circumcision – the boys leave their families to take charge of the herds, driving them high into the mountains. It's a way of life that climate change is testing.

Copyright 2024 NPR