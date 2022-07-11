© 2022 KUNR
These lawmakers are gunning for Boris Johnson's Prime Minister role

By Frank Langfitt
Published July 11, 2022 at 2:00 AM PDT

Nine British lawmakers are lining up to replace Boris Johnson, just days after his resignation as the leader of Britain's Conservative party.

