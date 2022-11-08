Democrat John Fetterman beats Trump-backed Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is headed to the U.S. Senate following a campaign full of personal health debates and a fight for control of one of the nation's battleground states. He defeated Trump-endorsed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz.

The Senate seat was vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey, creating the first open Senate seat in Pennsylvania in a dozen years. Fetterman's victory helps the Democrats as they look to secure bigger margins on Capitol Hill.

Currently, Democrats hold a narrow majority in the House, and the Senate is split at 50-50, with Vice President Harris holding a tie-breaking vote.

Rachel Wisniewski / Bloomberg via Getty Images / Bloomberg via Getty Images Mehmet Oz, celebrity physician and Republican Senate candidate, speaks during a town hall in Bell Blue, Pa., in May.

Fetterman's health came into question after he suffered a stroke days before the primary; he needed to undergo a pacemaker implant procedure. For two months he did not return to the campaign trail and only did video appearances.

Fetterman did go back on the road and used closed captioning for some interviews.

Oz, who rose to prominence in appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show, announced his bid for the Senate last year based on opposition to the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oz has promoted hydroxychloroquine as a COVID treatment, has previously been criticized for other health recommendations, and has testified at a Senate hearing on deceptive advertising for diet supplements.

