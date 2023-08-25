Up First briefing: Trump's busy week; extremism in a hit song; 'miracle' Lahaina house
Today's top stories
Former President Donald Trump capped a busy week yesterday after turning himself in at the Fulton County Jail on 13 felony charges related to his attempts to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results. Authorities released the mug shot showing a scowling Trump yesterday night, minutes after he left the jail.
"Rich Men North of Richmond," the song that opened the Republican primary debate, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart almost overnight. The song, by musician Oliver Anthony, has been hailed by the right as a working man's tune. But extremism experts say it raises red flags.
Shortly before the plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed in Russia, the Wagner group leader released a video about recruiting "strongmen" for Africa. Prigozhin's probable demise raises questions about Wagner's future in Africa and beyond. Here's what we know — and don't — about the crash so far.
Makyyla Holland, a 25-year-old Black transgender woman, reached a settlement in her lawsuit against Broome County, New York, yesterday over abuses she says she suffered while in jail — including denial of medication and hormone therapy. Her settlement includes a countywide policy requiring inmates be housed according to their gender identity. Holland hopes to continue advocating for the trans community and those incarcerated.
From our hosts
This essay was written by Michel Martin. She's Morning Edition and Up First's newest host. She's previously hosted Weekend All Things Considered, the Consider This Saturday podcast and Tell Me More.
Paperwork and money. Money and paperwork. Those are the things that help to keep otherwise qualified and potentially qualified people from historically underrepresented groups out of some key professions.
That's according to a deceptively powerful interview I did this week with Fabiola Plaza, a fourth year med student at Hofstra, who explained why Latinos as a group (along with African Americans) remain vastly underrepresented in medical professions that require advanced degrees.
I say deceptively powerful because she's already got that calm doctor voice down—but just hearing her describe how much time the paperwork takes and how complicated it all is–-not to mention how expensive it is just to apply—makes a very powerful argument that entry to these elite ranks has very little to do with intelligence and ability, and a whole lot to do with access and advantages.
Simple, you say? Just throw some more scholarship money at it? Not so simple. I was a first generation college student myself, and I remember how painful it all was to navigate—the forms, the unfamiliar bureaucratic lingo, the documents you had no idea how to get, or parents who didn't understand why you needed them.
Honestly? I try not to think about it. Once we've been through it, we just want to forget. And to those who've never encountered it, it remains invisible.
Weekend picks
Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:
Movies: Blue Beetle, the latest DC superhero film, has a three-pronged cure for superhero fatigue. NPR's Glen Weldon writes that its "grounded cultural touchstones" make it a story that's "highly specific and distinctly universal."
TV: HBO has two new true-crime documentaries for those who love a good scam: BS High and Telemarketers both explore how scams exploit systemic weaknesses in society.
Books: Former park ranger Andrea Lankford's Trail of the Lost is a gripping, nonfiction narrative of three hikers who vanished on the Pacific Crest Trail.
Music: Rhiannon Giddens's newest album, You're the One, is 14 years in the making. It's full of soul, country, blues, and fun, while tackling serious historical events.
Games: The developers of Elden Ring have revived its giant robot series with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, which delivers stunning omnidirectional mech combat.
Quiz: I've been out all week with COVID and did horribly on this week's NPR news quiz. I hope you paid better attention than me!
3 things to know before you go
