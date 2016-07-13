© 2021 KUNR
NPR Next Generation Radio

NPR Next Generation Radio hosts training workshops for budding reporters across the country, including students in the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
This summer, six students were paired with professional mentors for a whole week to learn the ins and outs of radio reporting. The theme for their stories is “odd jobs” and each student found a unique local person with a fascinating job to profile.

KUNR was excited to participate with our News Director Michelle Billman working as one of the mentors. Check out their stories, which include audio, video, and photos.

