One Small Step

One Small Step logo

One Small Step

One Small Step is an effort to reconnect Americans, one conversation at a time.

In collaboration with national nonprofit StoryCorps and other community organizations throughout Northern Nevada and Eastern California, KUNR and Noticiero Móvil invited individuals to meet a fellow resident with different views for a simple, personal, 50-minute conversation in English or Spanish.

KUNR, in partnership with Noticiero Móvil, was one of just six stations selected nationally to host One Small Step in 2021 and the first to offer the program in both English and Spanish. You can listen to some of the conversations produced from this initiative below.

Nevada Humanities was a key community partner for this initiative. StoryCorps’ One Small Step is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.