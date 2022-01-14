In collaboration with national nonprofit StoryCorps and other community organizations throughout Northern Nevada and Eastern California, KUNR and Noticiero Móvil invited individuals to meet a fellow resident with different views for a simple, personal, 50-minute conversation in English or Spanish.
KUNR, in partnership with Noticiero Móvil, was one of just six stations selected nationally to host One Small Step in 2021 and the first to offer the program in both English and Spanish. You can listen to some of the conversations produced from this initiative below.
Nevada Humanities was a key community partner for this initiative. StoryCorps’ One Small Step is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
-
Brett McLane is a banker in Reno who describes himself as a fiscally conservative, independent voter. He participated in KUNR’s One Small Step program to connect with someone in the community who has different political views. He was matched with Susan Mazer, a musician and business owner who describes herself as liberal in all aspects. Their conversation touched on many topics, including their opinions on taxation.
-
Este otoño, dos residentes de Reno, que nunca antes se habían conocido, se reunieron en la estación de radio KUNR para dialogar sobre sus diferencias. La conversación fue parte de One Small Step, un programa en el que KUNR y Noticiero Móvil están trabajando con StoryCorps para conectar a personas con diferentes valores políticos a través del diálogo.
-
This fall, the nation honored the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. On the anniversary, two Reno residents who had never met before joined each other…